Ramotsav 2024: Uttar Pradesh Govt To Install 470 Solar Street Lights In Ayodhya

Night view of Ayodhya Ram Mandir | ANI

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to transform Ayodhya into a solar city is set to get a boost through the establishment of the world's largest 'solar powered street lights line', with the installation of 470 solar street lights over an area of 10.2 km between Guptar Ghat and Nirmali Kund.



The unique feat will also see Ayodhya find entry into the Guinness Book of World Records once again, with the earlier one taking place during Deepotsav with the lighting of the highest number of earthen lamps.

Under the guidance of CM Yogi, the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) has already completed approximately 70 percent of the installation work, while the remaining 160 solar street lights will be installed before January 22.

470 solar street lights in 10.2 km stretch

Praveen Nath Pandey, the project officer of UPNEDA (Ayodhya), said that by January 22, a world record will be established in Ayodhya by installing 470 solar street lights in a 10.2 km stretch from Lakshman Ghat to Guptar Ghat, extending up to Nirmali Kund, of which 70 percent has been completed while the remaining 30 percent will be finished soon.

He further added that under the project, 310 solar lights have been installed from Lakshman Ghat to Guptar Ghat, while work is ongoing to install 160 solar-powered street lights in the stretch between Guptar Ghat and Nirmali Kund, covering a distance of 1.85 km. All these solar-powered street lights are LED-based, operate at 4.4 watts, and are equipped with smart technology. Through their installation, the 10.2 km stretch from Lakshman Ghat to Nirmali Kund will be illuminated with a radiant glow.

Yogi Govt aiming at surpassing new record

The world record that the state government aims to break through a solar energy-powered project is currently registered in the name of Malham, Saudi Arabia, where 468 solar-powered lights were installed throughout 9.7 km in 2021. Now, the Yogi government is gearing up to surpass this record in Ayodhya by installing 470 solar-powered lights in an area spanning 10.2 km.



Earlier, Ayodhya was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records during Diwali in 2023, where 25,000 volunteers from Avadh University lit 22.23 lakh lamps together at the ghats of Sarayu. On January 22, when the grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is adorned with Lord Ram's idol, a new record will be set in the Guinness Book of World Records by operating the longest series of solar-powered street lights in Ayodhya. In this regard, discussions are ongoing between the local administration, officials of UPNEDA, and representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records.