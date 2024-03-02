Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Leaving With Bag That Allegedly Had Bomb |

Karnataka: Less than 24 hours after the explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, CCTV footage has surfaced revealing a suspect carrying a bag into the cafe just before the explosion rocked the Whitefield area. The individual, believed to be the perpetrator, placed the bag in the cafe before departing, leaving ten people injured in the blast.

Suspect Caught on Camera

The footage captures the suspect, wearing a mask in an attempt to hide his face, paired by glasses and a cap. He can be seen entering the cafe premises carrying a plate of idlis. Moments later, he allegedly leaves the bag, which is suspected to have contained the explosive device.

VIDEO | Bengaluru cafe blast suspect caught on CCTV.



At least 10 people were injured in a low intensity bomb blast at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield locality on Friday. Police suspect that an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted with a timer inside a… pic.twitter.com/EWGzLAmy1M — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2024

Details On Blast & Further Probe

The explosion, occurring between 12.50 pm and 1 pm on Friday, prompted a swift response from local police and other rescue authorities. The local police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough inquiry, invoking provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

As regards Rameshwaram cafe incident, investigation is in full swing. Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, media is appealed not to indulge in speculation and co-operate. — CP Bengaluru ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು (@CPBlr) March 2, 2024

Ten individuals, including cafe staff and patrons, sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. Meanwhile, the state government has urged the public not to politicise the incident and to cooperate with ongoing investigations.

Karnataka CM Says, 'It Might Be An IED Blast'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the blast might have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED). He also emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation and cautioned against speculation. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who visited the blast site, provided crucial details about the suspect's actions leading up to the blast, urging vigilance and cooperation from the public.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken charge of the investigation, deploying multiple teams to identify and arrest the accused. State Police Chief Alok Mohan confirmed the incident as a 'bomb blast' but reassured the public that no serious injuries were reported.

Forensic teams are currently examining the scene to gather evidence and determine the nature of the explosive device used. Meanwhile, NSG commandos and bomb squads continue to sweep the area for any potential threats, ensuring public safety.