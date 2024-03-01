'Man Seen Leaving A Bag': CM Siddaramaiah Confirms 'Low-Intensity' IED Bomb Blast At Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe That Left 9 Injured

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddramaiah on Friday confirmed that a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) bomb blast had taken place at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe. 9 people were injured in an explosion at the popular eatery on Friday afternoon.

CM Siddaramaiah also confirmed that a man was seen leaving a bag at the cafe in a CCTV footage. Early reports had indicated that an object in a bag caused an explosion at the cafe.

The Chief Minister informed that the state home minister is headed towards the cafe to inspect the situation. The CM also said that a blast has occurred under his government for the first time.

Nine injured in blast at Bengaluru cafe

Nine people were seriously injured in a mysterious explosion at the city's famous Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday afternoon. As a result of a sudden explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli under HAL Police Station, chaos erupted at the cafe the customers ran out to save their lives. As per reports, a mysterious object kept in a bag exploded at the cafe.

Nine people sustained serious injuries in the incident and were admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Senior police officers are visiting the spot and checking. Dog squad, fingerprint experts, bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot.

The area around the cafe has been cordoned off by the police.

Tejaswi Surya calls it 'clear case of bomb blast'

Earlier, Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya had said that an explosion at the city's popular Rameshwar cafe was not due to a cylinder blast and the reason seemed to be a 'bomb blast'. Surya took to social media site X to inform that he had spoken to the founder of the famous eatery, who said the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer.

"Just spoke to Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It’s seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddramaiah," Surya wrote on X.