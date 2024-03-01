Video: CCTV Footage Of Horrific Bomb Blast At Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Surfaces

Nine individuals sustained serious injuries in a bomb blast that occurred at the renowned Rameshwaram Cafe in the Bengaluru city on Friday afternoon. The explosion, which occurred suddenly at the cafe located in Kundalahalli under the HAL Police Station jurisdiction, prompted chaos as patrons rushed to safety. Initial assessments suggest that the explosion may have been caused by a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED).

CCTV footage of the blast has emerged, capturing the explosion and the immediate aftermath of the alarming incident. The video initially depicts customers seated at the cafe, with staff members carrying out their usual tasks. However, the tranquility is disrupted by the sudden explosion, which engulfs the area in a thick cloud of smoke. As the smoke dissipates, individuals can be seen lying injured on the floor, while others scramble in shock and confusion, reacting to the blast.

Watch the video here:

CM Siddaramaiah confirms IED blast

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddramaiah on Friday confirmed that a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) bomb blast had taken place at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe. 9 people were injured in an explosion at the popular eatery on Friday afternoon.

CM Siddaramaiah also confirmed that a man was seen leaving a bag at the cafe in a CCTV footage. Early reports had indicated that an object in a bag caused an explosion at the cafe.

The Chief Minister informed that the state home minister is headed towards the cafe to inspect the situation. The CM also said that a blast has occurred under his government for the first time.

Nine people sustained serious injuries in the incident and were admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Senior police officers are visiting the spot and checking. Dog squad, fingerprint experts, bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot.

The area around the cafe has been cordoned off by the police.