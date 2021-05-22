IMA slaps legal notice on Ramdev Baba over 'Allopathy is stupid' remark

Fumed over Baba Ramdev's the Indian Medical Association has sent a legal notice to yoga guru Ramdev over his alleged statements against allopathy. This comes after the IMA earlier in the day had writtent to the Union Health Minister to take strict action against Yog Guru Swami Ramdev under the Epidemic Act for vitriolic accusation on modern medicine especially during the present unprecedented health care crisis due to COVID-19.

IMA warned that if the minister is not taking suo-moto action, then it will be forced to resort to democratic means of struggle to propagate the truth to the common man and knock on the doors of the judiciary to get due justice.

IMA was critical about Ramdev baba’s recent video in circulation on social media addressing, "Allopathy ek aisistupid and diwaliya science hai.’’ It also took objection to his statement that ‘’Lakho logo ki maut Allopathy ki dawai khane se hui hai’’ challenged the wisdom and integrity of the Drug Controller General of India and the health minister.