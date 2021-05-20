Over 300 doctors died due to COVID-19 during second wave: IMA

The second wave of COVID-19 that hit India has claimed lives of many as compared to the first wave. Not just patients but many health workers, doctors too have lost their lives while treating the ill patients. As per the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over 300 doctors have died due to Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

Revealing the actual figures, IMA said that in total 329 doctors have died due to the second wave, 80 out of these casualties have been reported from Bihar alone, which now has the highest number of doctor deaths during the second wave. Besides, 73 doctors have succumbed in Delhi as cases were skyrocketting in the union territoy during the month of April.

Uttar Pradesh has reported deaths of 41 doctors.

The IMA said that it is only maintaining a registry based on input from its various branches across the country. It suggested that on average, at least 20 doctors are dying per day due to Covid-19. The toll includes doctors deployed in government hospitals, private hospitals and medical colleges.