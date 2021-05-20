Over 300 doctors died due to COVID-19 during second wave: IMA

The second wave of COVID-19 that hit India has claimed lives of many as compared to the first wave. Not just patients but many health workers, doctors too have lost their lives while treating the ill patients. As per the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over 300 doctors have died due to Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic in the country.
Revealing the actual figures, IMA said that in total 329 doctors have died due to the second wave, 80 out of these casualties have been reported from Bihar alone, which now has the highest number of doctor deaths during the second wave. Besides, 73 doctors have succumbed in Delhi as cases were skyrocketting in the union territoy during the month of April.
Uttar Pradesh has reported deaths of 41 doctors.
The IMA said that it is only maintaining a registry based on input from its various branches across the country. It suggested that on average, at least 20 doctors are dying per day due to Covid-19. The toll includes doctors deployed in government hospitals, private hospitals and medical colleges.
As per the data, as on May 18, 269 doctors had lost their lives during the second Covid-19 wave over the past two months. Today’s updated figure shows that the death of medical professionals is increasing rapidly in the country.
In 2020, when the first wave of the pandemic hit India, nearly 748 doctors had lost their lives. With the updated toll shared by the IMA today, India has now lost over 1,000 doctors due to Covid-19.
However, the doctors’ association suggested that the actual number of deaths may be higher because it only keeps a record of its 3.5 lakh members. India has more than 12 lakh doctors.
So far, 66 per cent of India’s total healthcare workers have been fully vaccinated.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)