Ram Temple Consecration: Tailor Awaits Ram Lalla's Measurements Causing Delay In Making Of Sacred Garments

Ram Temple | File

Lucknow: In the vicinity of Vashishtha Kund, the rhythmic hum of machines in the workshop of Bhagwat Prasad Pahadi, the tailor entrusted with the crafting of attire for Ram Lalla, kept playing out.

However, an unexpected hurdle has brought the needle and thread to a temporary pause. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is yet to provide the crucial measurements of the idol of Ram Lalla, and thereby, work on sewing the sacred clothing is pending.

Tailor Says, 'All The Garments Will Be Ready In 2 Days'

Bhagwat Prasad Pahadi expresses his predicament, stating that without the necessary measurements from the trust, he cannot stitch the clothes of Ram Lalla. Once the green signal is received, he assures that all the garments for Ram Lalla will be ready within a maximum of two days.

Currently, Bhagwat has readied three distinct costumes for the revered idol one in white, another in yellow, and the third in red. Champat Rai has so far revealed that the idol will be 51 inches tall and 'shyamvarna' (dusky). But he is yet to reveal other specifications.

Sacred pause not with standing, Bhagwat is inundated with orders from devotees not only within the state but across the country. Calls are pouring in from Jaipur, places in Madhya Pradesh, Makrana, Gujarat, and Haridwar, highlighting the widespread demand for Ram Lalla's attire.

“So far, I have made over 25,000 dresses and more orders are pouring in. This shows the devotion and faith of the people in Ram Lalla,” he said.

The meticulous work of crafting the wardrobe for Ram Lalla involves a budget of approximately Rs 10,000. This comprehensive set includes three curtains, a large bedsheet, six smaller bedsheets, six dupattas, and a quilt.

Bhagwat said that each day is dedicated to a specific colour for Ram Lalla's attire. White on Monday, red on Tuesday, green on Wednesday, yellow on Thursday, cream on Fridays, blue on Saturday, and pink on Sunday. This adherence to a weekly colour code adds a symbolic and spiritual dimension to the attire.

Despite the challenges posed by the delay in measurements, Pahadi remains committed to his craft and awaits the necessary information from the trust. The intricate detailing and significance attached to each garment reflects the dedication of not only the tailor but also of the countless devotees, who eagerly anticipate the completion of the task.

As Ayodhya continues to be a focal point of spiritual and cultural significance, the meticulous preparation of every element associated with the revered deity stands as a testament to the devotion and reverence that abides in this sacred city.