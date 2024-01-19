Ram Temple Consecration: Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, PM Modi Only Consumes Coconut Water, Sleeps On Floor As Part Of 11-Day Anushthan |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is rigorously preparing for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. According to reports, the 73-year-old leader has adopted a disciplined routine, including sleeping on the floor and sustaining himself solely on coconut water in the past few days. A spokesperson of the prime minister's office confirmed this, stating that PM Modi's choice of coconut water aligns with the satvik diet, a necessity for conducting the rituals during the upcoming ceremony.

PM Modi's 11-Day Anushthan

Last week, PM Modi announced his commitment to observe Yama Niyam, a set of rules essential for 11 days before holy occasions. He also mentioned undertaking various rituals as part of an anushthan, emphasizing the spiritual significance of the preparations.

“Only 11 days are left for Ram Lalla’s ‘pran pratishtha’ in Ayodhya. I am fortunate to witness the auspicious occasion. God has asked me to represent the people of India during the ceremony. Keeping in mind, I am beginning an 11-day special ritual from today. I seek blessings from all of you,” the PM had said in a video on X.

Expressing his anticipation for Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya, PM Modi shared his gratitude for being chosen to represent the people of India during the auspicious event. Besides adhering to dietary restrictions and disciplined routines, PM Modi dedicated the week to visiting temples in western and southern India. Temples such as Panchavati in Nashik, Guruvayur in Kerala and the Veerabhadra temple in Andhra Pradesh were on his itinerary last week.

Upcoming Temple Tour In Tamil Nadu

The Prime Minister is scheduled to continue his temple visits, focusing on Tamil Nadu this weekend. His itinerary includes the Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, where he will engage with scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayan. Later, in Rameshwaram, he will listen to the Ramayana in multiple languages, emphasizing Ram's return to Ayodhya. The tour also includes visits to the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi and Arichal Munai, believed to be the location where the Ram Setu was constructed.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged its members and functionaries to organise various programs in alignment with the January 22 ceremony. General Secretary Arun Singh instructed party workers to conduct cleanliness campaigns and celebrate the day akin to Diwali, creating a festive atmosphere around the monumental occasion.