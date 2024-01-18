PM Modi Releases Commemorative Postage Stamps Featuring Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Lord Ganesh & More; Check Pics

By: Aditi Thakur | January 18, 2024
PM Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps featuring Ayodhya's Ram Temple and a stamp book dedicated to Lord Ram issued by countries worldwide on Thursday.
My Gov India/ X
The Ram Temple, choupai (the verse) 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', the sun, the Saryu River, and sculptures in and around the temple are all featured in the stamp design.
ANI
The six commemorative stamps include Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj, and Ma Shabri, all key figures and symbols related to Lord Ram's story.
ANI
The gold leaf details the sunrays and choupai on the stamps.
ANI
The five elements, 'Panchabhutas' (sky, air, fire, earth, and water), are reflected in many designs, setting the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas.
My Gov India/ X
The book on stamps attempts to showcase Lord Ram's international appeal to many societies.
My Gov India/ X
The 48-page book wraps stamps issued by over 20 countries, including the USA, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia and UN-like institutions.
My Gov India/ X
The 20 countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Czech Republic, Fiji, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Gibraltar, Guyana, Grenada, Nepal, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Sri Lanka, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Thailand, Togo, United Nations, and the United States.
My Gov India/ X
