PM Modi releases commemorative coin and postage stamp on occasion of 400th Parkash Purab celebrations at Red Fort; see pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a multi-layered security ring comprising over 1,000 Delhi Police personnel and those from various agencies has been deployed at the Red Fort, officials said.

More than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed inside the Red Fort compound, they said.

According to the officials, the security ring includes NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite hunters, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings.

Amid the surge in Covid cases in the capital, social distancing rules will be mandatory, they said.

"We have made adequate security arrangements by working in coordination with multiple security agencies to ensure all arrangements are in place, including from an anti-sabotage standpoint," a senior police official said.

The historic monument has been fully secured with the multi-layered security arrangements that we typically have on Independence Day, he said.

"We are also being more vigilant due to the tense situation in violence-hit Jahangirpuri," the official added.

CCTV footage from the cameras will be monitored the whole day at police control rooms located in and around the fort area, he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism, 400 'ragis' (Sikh musicians) will perform in a 'Shabad Kirtan' to mark the auspicious occasion.

The program is being organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Chief ministers from many states and various prominent personalities from across the country and abroad will be part of the celebrations.

This programme on the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur is being organised as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:10 PM IST