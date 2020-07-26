Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan on August 5: How to watch live telecast

The Bhoomi Pujan at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is all set to take place on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone at 12:30 pm. The schedule was finalised after suggestions from astrologers, reported TOI on Saturday.

Sharing details of the upcoming event, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said that the 'Bhoomi Pujan' will be live telecasted on public broadcaster Doordarshan. "The day PM @narendramodi ji will be in Ayodhya to inaugurate the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, it will be the most historic moment in the history of independent India. The event will be telecasted LIVE on Doordarshan. Other channels will also broadcast the telecast," the trust constituted to oversee the temple construction said in a tweet on Saturday.

The trust also appealed all Sants, Mahatmas and devotees of Lord Ram to pray while the ceremony. "We appeal to all pujya Sant-Mahatma and Shri Ram bhakts across the globe to do Samuhik Pujan & Bhajan-Kirtan with their family, friends & the society, between 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM," they said.