Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha Live Streaming To Be Shown At Railway Stations Across India: Reports

Mumbai, January 18: The consecration ceremony (Prana Pratishtha) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, slated to be held on January 22, will be live streamed at railway stations across the country, according to reports. Government sources told news agency ANI there are at least 9,000 screens available at railway stations across the country. These screens could be used to show live streaming of Ram Mandir's Prana Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Earlier today, the Centre announced that all central government offices will be closed for half-day on January 22. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. As per the notification, all central government offices shall remain closed for half a day till 02:30 pm.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024, across India. To enable employees in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 14:30 hours on January 22, 2024," the notification read.

Due to the overwhelming sentiment of the employees and requests from them, Central Government announces half day closing till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the… pic.twitter.com/9xTPwSx3Ga — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

PM Narendra Modi To Preside Prana Pratishtha Ceremony:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside the ceremony to mark the Prana Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. The Prana Pratishtha will be held in the "Abhijit Muhurat" in the afternoon. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will be present during the ceremony.

As many as 121 Acharyas will conduct the rituals. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring and directing all the proceedings of the Anushthaan. Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit of Kashi will be the principal Acharya.