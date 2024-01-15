Ram Mandir Consecration: Prana Pratishtha To Be Held In Abhijeet Muhurta, Schedule For Various Sacraments Released

Ram Mandir | X

New Delhi, January 15: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust set up for the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on Monday, January 15, shared details of much-anticipated consecration (Prana Pratishtha) ceremony and related events. As per the schedule, the Prana Pratishtha of Ram Mandir will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta. The consecration ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22.

"Following all the Shastriya protocols, the programme of Prana Pratistha will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon. The formal procedures of pre-Prana Pratistha sacraments will start from tomorrow, i.e., 16th January and continue till 21st January 2024," the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced in the schedule released on X, formerly Twitter.

Schedule For Ram Mandir Prana Pratistha And Related Events:

1. Event Date and Venue: The auspicious Prana Pratishtha yoga of the Deity of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla arrives on the approaching Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, i.e., Monday, the 22nd of January 2024.



Ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22, there will be Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan on January 16, Parisar Pravesh of the Murti on January 17, Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas on January 18, Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas on January 19, Dhanyadhivas on January 19, Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas on January 20, Pushpadhivas on January 20, Madhyadhivas and Shaiyadhivas on January 21.

PM Modi To Preside Prana Pratistha Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. As many as 121 Acharyas will conduct the rituals. Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid Ji will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring, and directing all the proceedings of the Anushthan, and the principal Acharya will be Shri Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi.