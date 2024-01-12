'He Is A Divine Soul': Priests Praise PM Narendra Modi For Starting 11-Day Special Puja Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony (Videos)

Mahamandaleshwar Narayan Giri (left), Swami Dipankar Maharaj | X/@ANI

Mumbai, January 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Ahead of the Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony, PM Modi has announced to begin a special ritual of 11 days from Friday, January 12. For this, priests are praising the Prime Minister. One of the priests called PM Modi a "divine soul".

"It is fortunate that Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' is being done by PM Modi. He has taken a resolution to observe 11-day special rituals ahead of the ceremony. He is a divine soul. This is a matter of happiness for saints," Mahamandaleshwar Narayan Giri Ji Maharaj of Juna Akhara told news agency ANI.

'PM Modi Is A Divine Soul'

Deoband Priest Greets PM Modi

Swami Dipankar Maharaj from Uttar Pradesh Deoband also hailed PM Modi for undertaking a set of special rituals before the consecration ceremony of Ram temple. "Lord Ram is the soul of India...We extend greetings to PM Modi as he begins 11-day 'Anushthan' ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony," he said.

PM Modi's Special Rituals For Ram Temple Consecration

Earlier today, PM Modi began 11-day special puja from Panchvati in Nashik. In a video message posted on X, he said: "Only 11 days are left for pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate to witness this auspicious occasion. For Pran Pratishtha, the Lord has made me an instrument to represent the countrymen. It is difficult to express my feelings at this moment but I have tried to convey it."

Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishta Ceremony On January 22

On January 22, the 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony of Ram Lalla will take place in the newly-built Ram temple in Ayodhya. Idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman and Garuda ('vahana' of Lord Vishnu), have been installed at the entrance gate of the temple.