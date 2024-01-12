Video: PM Modi Cleans Premises Of Kalaram Temple In Nashik To Push For 'Swachhata Abhiyan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took part in the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' at Nashik's Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra. Additionally, he urged the public to engage in cleanliness drives at temples nationwide in preparation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The video depicts the Prime Minister cleaning the vicinity near a tree at the Kalaram Temple in Nashik using a bucket and mop.

In alignment with his pledge for cleanliness, PM Modi initiated a Swachhta Abhiyan to tidy up sites of religious significance in anticipation of the Pran-Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Demonstrating his commitment, he personally cleaned the premises of the Shree Kalaram Mandir, while encouraging all Indians to uphold cleanliness at all places of religious importance.

Following the cleanliness drive at Kalaram Temple, PM Modi engaged in prayers at Ramkund in Nashik.

During a youth event, PM Modi emphasised the potential of first-time voters to infuse new energy into our democracy, envisioning India's youth as ambassadors of yoga and Ayurveda.

This isn't the first instance of PM Modi joining the Swachhata Abhiyan. He has previously partaken in cleaning initiatives to raise awareness among citizens.