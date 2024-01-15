Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha: Mumbai Temples Draw Up Consecration Programmes

Shree Ram Mandir at Wadala | FPJ

As devotees of Lord Ram await the inauguration of the grand temple to the deity in Ayodhya on January 22, temples in Mumbai are announcing their programmes for the day. Prayers, Yagnas, and distribution of sanctified food or Prasad Bhojan will be the highlights of the day. The Shree Marubai Gaondevi temple in Matunga, one of most important shrines to the mother goddess in Mumbai, has announced its plans for Monday.

The temple will hold a Sarvajanik Maha Navchandi Yagna between 8.00 and 11.00am to coincide with the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Samaroh and Pran Pratistha, the consecration of the deity at the Ayodhya temple. This will be followed by Mahaprasad, the distribution of sanctified food.

Events At Datta Mandir

At the Datta Mandir, Talmakiwadi, Tardeo, Ram devotees have been invited to join programmes at the temple between 10.00 am and 1.00 pm on January 22. The morning's service will begin with Devata Prarthana and Kalash Sthapana, followed by Saamuhik Ramraksha Stotra Patthan along with the Vaidiks.

Between 12.00 and 12.30 pm, there will be the Pradhan Ram Taarak Mantra Homa, followed by Poornahuti, Aarti, and Bhajans. The day's programme will conclude with Prasad Bhojanam or a meal of sanctified food.

Devotees offering puja in Mumbai | FPJ

Pragrammes At Ram Mandir Wadala

The Shree Ram Mandir at Wadala, one of the most important Ram temples in Mumbai, will start two days before the Ayodhya inauguration, with the Tarak Mantra Jaap Hawan at 9am on January 20.

On January 22, the day of the ‘Pran Pratistha’ or consecration of the deity, devotees at the temple will begin a mass chanting of Ram Raksha Stotra one hour before the Ayodhya’s main ceremony that will happen around noon. At many temples, the final event for Monday will be Deepotsav or festival of lights.