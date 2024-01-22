Ram Mandir Consecration: Over 1000 Gujarat Mothers Align Their Cesarean Deliveries To 'Muhurat' On January 22 | Representational Image

As the echoes of Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony reverberate across India, a unique trend unfolds in Gujarat. Many expecting mothers, driven by faith and longing, chose January 22 for their ‘Muhurat’ deliveries, aligning their newborns' arrival with the highly auspicious occasion. This surge in cesarean section bookings on this historic day has gynecologists both touched and concerned.

"My due date was February 5th, but when I heard about the 'Muhurat' for the Ram Mandir, I knew I wanted my child to be born on this blessed day," shares a mother, who gave birth to a healthy baby boy at Surat Diamond Association Aryoga Samiti Hospital. "We believe children born on such an auspicious day will receive Lord Ram's blessings and grow up with good values."

Around 1000 'Muhurat' deliveries planned across Gujarat

About 1,000 'Muhurat' deliveries are planned across Gujarat on the auspicious day of Ram Temple consecration.

Hospitals like Surat Diamond hospital have witnessed a significant rise in cesarean deliveries scheduled for January 22nd. "We performed over 22 cesareans today, all mothers choosing this date for their babies' arrival," confirms a senior gynecologist at the hospital. "While we understand the sentiment, it's crucial to prioritize medical considerations and ensure that only those medically requiring it undergo surgery."

Desire extends beyond medical pragmatics for many families

The desire for a Ram Mandir-blessed birth extends beyond medical pragmatics for many families. "Our family has prayed for this temple for generations," says Vijay Sinh, whose wife delivered twins, a boy and a girl, naming them Ram and Sita. "Having our children arrive on this day fills us with immense joy and strengthens our faith."

While the trend presents challenges for hospitals, it also reflects the profound significance of the Ram Mandir consecration for many in Gujarat. As a gynecologist says, “It's a beautiful reminder of the power of faith and the emotional connection people feel with this historic moment. We are happy to facilitate these deliveries while ensuring the well-being of both mothers and newborns."