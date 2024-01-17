Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: BJP & RSS Infuse Corporate Precision Into Temple Grandeur Ahead Of Pran Pratistha

PTI

Lucknow: Ayodhya is brimming with anticipation as the Ram temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches on January 22, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) orchestrating a celebration that mirrors corporate precision.

Emulating the strategic planning of a corporate launch, the BJP and RSS have designed a series of events comparable to a multinational company's project inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the proceedings by encouraging people to illuminate their homes with lamps on January 22, generating widespread participation.

The temple festivities

The festivities commenced with a campaign distributing yellow rice in Muslim and Dalit neighborhoods, followed by a temple-cleaning drive. Subsequently, a dry day was declared, with a target set for 2 crore people to visit Ayodhya in the next two months. Rigorous monitoring oversees these campaigns.

The Akshat distribution program, spanning January 1 to 15, began in Valmiki Basti in Ayodhya and expanded nationwide. Personally delivering an invitation letter for Ram Lalla's life consecration program to a Nishad family member, PM Modi emphasized collective religious involvement.

To augment the Akshat distribution's effectiveness, lists of Dalit and Muslim-dominated villages were prepared. Across the country, more than 1 lakh groups were formed, involving over 7 lakh organization workers.

PM Modi's symbolic cleaning of the Kalaram Temple in Nashik, linked to Shri Ram's exile, held historical significance and played a role in Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's 1930 Dalit movement.

BJP leaders and workers, along with local communities, initiated a cleanliness drive of street temples, aiming to connect rural populations to the BJP. BJP-ruled states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Goa, actively participated in this campaign.

BJP aims to bring South India under its control

January 22 was declared a dry day in certain BJP-ruled states, emphasizing the party's impact on about 60% of the country's area and population. The BJP's objective extends to showcasing its influence in states like West Bengal and South India, where the party currently has limited presence.

As Ayodhya anticipates an influx of pilgrims and tourists, District Magistrate Nitish Kumar announced plans to enhance transportation facilities. Electric buses will operate on Dharma Path and Ram Path, with the inauguration of 100 electric buses scheduled for January 15. Golf carts and e-rickshaws will be introduced for seamless connectivity within Ayodhya.

The festive atmosphere surrounding the Ram temple is expected to endure until just before the Lok Sabha elections. BJP workers are diligently following instructions from both Delhi and state leadership to ensure a grand celebration. The high command has outlined a target of getting 2 crore people from across the country to visit the Ram Temple in the next two months.

BJP plans to expose politicians who opposed Ram Mandir temple

The BJP is also planning to expose parties and leaders who opposed the Ram Mandir movement or the temple's construction, producing print materials, including booklets, for this purpose.

Under BJP rule, Rajasthan actively contributes to the grandeur of the Ram temple atmosphere. Thousands of small and large temples in the state will be adorned, with funds allocated for their decoration. The Devasthan Department will celebrate the occasion like a festival, encouraging public participation in decorating temples across Rajasthan. The best-decorated temples will be honored by the department, fostering a positive atmosphere for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.