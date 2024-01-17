Ram Mandir Inauguration: Pran Pratistha Rituals Commence, Inaugural Karmakuti Puja Marks The Beginning

Ram Temple | File

Lucknow: The installation of the new statue of Ram Lalla in the revered Ram Temple has reached a pivotal phase with the initiation of Pran Pratistha rituals beginning today. The sacred ceremonies are set to unfold over the next seven days, culminating on January 22.

The inaugural Karmakuti puja took place at the construction site of Lord Ram Lalla's idol at 1 pm on Tuesday. Preceding this auspicious event, an extensive cleanliness drive was carried out in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, with the temple itself being purified using water from the holy Sarayu river.

The consecration of Ram Lalla's life is scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. Earlier speculations suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be the central figure during the Pran Pratistha. However, those directly involved in the ceremonies clarified that PM Modi will assume a symbolic role rather than being the main host.

Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, who determined the auspicious timing for Pran Pratistha, along with Pandit Laxmikant Dixit, the officiant of the ceremony in the Ram temple, and Swami Ramvinay Das, the General Secretary of Shrimath Trust of Ramanand sect, provided insights into the hosting arrangements.

All three confirmed that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member Dr. Anil Mishra and his wife will be the chief hosts (Yajman) for the seven-day ritual. They will oversee resolutions, atonement, and worship of Lord Ganesha, actively participating in the consecration of Ram Lalla's life.

The decision, according to them, stems from the belief that only a householder can be the primary host for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha ritual, hence the selection of Dr. Anil Mishra and his wife. Emphasizing PM Modi's role as symbolic on January 22, they clarified that he will witness the main ritual in the sanctum sanctorum but will not be the main host. This decision follows the precedent set during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in 2020, where Dr. Ravindra Narayan Singh and his wife were the hosts.

Pooja to be conducted by trustee Anil Mishra, his wife

Pandit Venkatraman Ghanpathy, trustee of Srikashi Vishwanath Temple and a scholar involved in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha, added that Prime Minister Modi's role will primarily involve his presence in the sanctum sanctorum on January 22, participating in specific rituals. The remaining puja will be conducted by trustee Anil Mishra and his wife.

He emphasized, "Despite PM Modi's role being symbolic, strict observance of Yama Niyama will be followed for a full 11 days, including eating fruits once a day."

Meanwhile, Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said that the 'anushthan' has started and will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony. Eleven priests are performing the rituals invoking all the "devis and devtas" (goddesses and gods),".

There are 121 "acharyas" who are conducting the rituals and Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid is overseeing, coordinating and directing all proceedings of the "anushthan". The principal "acharya" will be Laxmikant Dixit Dixit of Kashi.

The Ram temple "Pran Pratishtha" will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22.