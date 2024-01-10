Ram Temple Consecration: PM Modi To Open Eyes Of Ram Lalla Idol With Golden Stick On Jan 22 |

In an auspicious ceremony of great spiritual import, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum with a match-size golden stick in the presence of 11 Vedic priests. The ceremony will also mark the culmination of the seven-day Pran Pratishtha (consecration) rituals, heralding a new chapter in the revered temple's history.

Commencing on January 16, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals will unfold within the sacred precincts of the temple. The centrepiece of these rituals will be the installation of Ram Lalla's new idol, meticulously carved from black stone. This symbolic act is scheduled for January 17, when the idol will be placed on an opulent golden throne.

Havan Kunds Organised Within

To facilitate the Vedic rituals integral to the consecration ceremony, eight ‘havan kunds’ will be organised within the sanctum sanctorum. Each ‘kund’ will be assigned to a ‘yajman’ (the beneficiary on whose behalf the rituals are performed), a priest, and several assistants, ensuring the meticulous execution of the ceremonies. Explaining the intricacies of the rituals, a priest involved in the consecration ceremony shared, "A ‘havan kund’ is a square structure where a sacred fire is kindled, and all offerings are made during a religious ceremony." The main rituals will be conducted by Lakshmikant Dixit, a Vedic priest hailing from Varanasi, supported by a team of 121 other priests.

This landmark event is not only a celebration of spirituality but also a testament to the unity and devotion of millions who hold the Ram temple in high reverence. As the build-up starts to the momentous conclusion of the Pran Pratishtha rituals, Ayodhya has become the focal point of a profound cultural and religious experience, reinforcing its standing as a symbol of India's rich heritage.