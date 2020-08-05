Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Did you know Lata Mangeshkar recorded Bhajan for LK Advani's Rath Yatra?

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar lauded the historic Bhumi Pujan performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the proposed Ram temple site in Ayodhya on Wednesday and posted a note on Twitter to express her joy.

"The dreams of several kings, several generations and the devotees of Lord Ram from across the world, which they have been nurturing over the ages, is being fulfilled today. After years of Vanvaas, Lord Shri Ram's temple is being rebuilt in Ayodhya today, the foundation stone is being laid," Mangeshkar tweeted Hindi.

"A huge credit goes to honourable Lal Krishna Advani ji who performed Rath Yatra across the country to raise awareness among people about this. Credit also goes to honourable Balasaheb Thackeray ji. Today, a lot of arrangements have been made for the foundation stone, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and several other respected personalities will be present," she added.