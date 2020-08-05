Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Reel-life Ram-Sita express happiness; Arun Govil says 'today will be written in golden letters in history'

Govil essayed the role of Lord Ram in late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial 'Ramayan'. The show was a game-changer for Indian television, hooking the nation to the show. Sunday mornings were never the same for families in India after the first episode of 'Ramayan' aired on television. The impact was such that the actors associated with the show, continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show, which narrated the life story of Lord Rama and Sita.

The role of Sita was essayed by Dipika Chikhlia, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, Hanuman by late Dara Singh, and Ravan by Arvind Trivedi. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda and late Lalita Pawar.

Dipika Chikhlia also took to social media to express happiness and shared a picture of herself, holding a diya. She wrote: "This is a great victory for all Indians..jyot se jyot jalate chalo ram ka naam japte chalo #ayodhya #RamMandir"