Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Reel-life Ram-Sita express happiness; Arun Govil says 'today will be written in golden letters in history'

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone.
Ahead of the 'Bhumi Pujan' (ground breaking ceremony), actor Arun Govil took to Twitter to extend greetings. He tweeted in Hindi: "Today will be written in golden letters in history. With the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple, the dream of the devotees of the whole world is coming true. Warm greetings and best wishes to all of you. Jai Shree Ram."
Govil essayed the role of Lord Ram in late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial 'Ramayan'. The show was a game-changer for Indian television, hooking the nation to the show. Sunday mornings were never the same for families in India after the first episode of 'Ramayan' aired on television. The impact was such that the actors associated with the show, continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show, which narrated the life story of Lord Rama and Sita.
The role of Sita was essayed by Dipika Chikhlia, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, Hanuman by late Dara Singh, and Ravan by Arvind Trivedi. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda and late Lalita Pawar.
Dipika Chikhlia also took to social media to express happiness and shared a picture of herself, holding a diya. She wrote: "This is a great victory for all Indians..jyot se jyot jalate chalo ram ka naam japte chalo #ayodhya #RamMandir"
For the Bhumi Pujan, over 11,000 diyas are set to be lit across the city of Ayodhya, illuminating every street and all houses will be celebrating with a 'deepotsava', a festival of lights.
Apart from PM Modi, the ceremony will be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case), Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chief Minister.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)