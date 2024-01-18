Ram Lalla Idol Placed In 'Garbha Griha' Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya Ahead Of January 22 Consecration Ceremony

In a noteworthy lead-up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' event scheduled for January 22 at the Ram Mandir, the idol of Ram Lalla was placed inside the temple's 'Garbha Griha' on Thursday. Prior to this, a symbolic 'Parisar Pravesh' (entry into the complex) of a replica of the main idol occurred on Wednesday, accompanied by Vedic chants.

As part of the intricate rituals preceding the consecration ceremony, a 'Kalash Pujan' took place on Wednesday. A unique worship ceremony occurred in the sanctum sanctorum, and on Thursday, the idol was carefully moved inside using a crane, accompanied by jubilant chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

The meticulous seven-day rituals crucial for the consecration ceremony will continue until January 21. On the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha,' set to commence at 12:20 p.m. on January 22, a minimal set of essential rituals will be carried out, overseen by 121 'acharyas' responsible for the sacred proceedings.

The ceremony is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. However, objections raised by Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth in Uttarakhand, have been countered by several influential figures. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati expressed concerns about the ceremony, citing the incomplete state of the temple construction and alleging political motives by the BJP. Dismissing these claims, Nripendra Mishra, the chairperson of the Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee, asserted that the temple is indeed complete. He clarified that the ground floor, housing the garbha griha and five mandaps dedicated to Lord Ram, is fully constructed.

The ongoing construction pertains to the first floor, designated as Ram Darbar, and the second floor, intended for various rituals and ceremonies. Alok Kumar, the VHP international working president, defended this position by drawing a parallel with the construction of the Somnath temple under Congress leadership. He emphasized that after the completion of the Garbha Griha, the consecration was performed by President Dr. Rajendra Prasad, highlighting historical precedents for such processes.