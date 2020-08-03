Raksha Bandhan 2020: When Gautam Gambhir got rakhis tied by his trans sisters

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. To mark the special occasion, former Indian cricket and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, in 2018, had celebrated it with the members of the transgender community. The cricketer-turned-politician, who has always been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and an activist for their rights, had got rakhis tied from trans activists Abina Aher and Simran Shaikh.
Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Gambhir had tweeted: "It’s not about being a man or a woman. It’s about being a HUMAN.” With proud transgenders Abhina Aher and Simran Shaikh and their Rakhi love on my hand. I’ve accepted them as they are. Will you? #respecttransgenders"
Reacting to the sweet post, Abhina Aher had commented, "Bhai ji @GautamGambhi I have been blessed with you as my family today! Millions of trans people shower blessing on your way true super hero’s exist I have one as my brother now. God bless you and your family🤗 this bond will live 4ever."
To which, Gautam Gambhir replied, "Always there for u in thick and thin. Thanks for all ur luv."
Gambhir was lauded for his amazing gesture by netizens.
In 2018, Gambhir arrived at the Hijra Habba event, sporting a Bindi and Chunni to show support to the transgender community.
Gambhir had said: “I am really happy that section 377 has been scrapped and I want to congratulate everyone for this judgement. I am supporting them (the community) and the cause of this event, which is to accept the community as they are. One thing I can assure that we can’t grow and move forward without involving anyone. They are as Indians as we are and should be treated with dignity and respect.”
Last year, during the Delhi Elections, trans activist Abhina Aher had tweeted: "More power to @GautamGambhir who is contesting for election from #EastDelhi for #Election2019. I adore Gautam bhai since I have seen him doing unconditional Community work and being honest for his words. I wish him best for #LokSabhaElection2019."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)