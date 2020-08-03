Raksha Bandhan 2020: When Gautam Gambhir got rakhis tied by his trans sisters

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. To mark the special occasion, former Indian cricket and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, in 2018, had celebrated it with the members of the transgender community. The cricketer-turned-politician, who has always been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and an activist for their rights, had got rakhis tied from trans activists Abina Aher and Simran Shaikh.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Gambhir had tweeted: "It’s not about being a man or a woman. It’s about being a HUMAN.” With proud transgenders Abhina Aher and Simran Shaikh and their Rakhi love on my hand. I’ve accepted them as they are. Will you? #respecttransgenders"