Raksha Bandhan 2020: Here's how you can send shagun online

One of the most precious day of the year, Raksha Bandhan, fills everyone's heart with excitement with brothers eagerly waiting for their sisters tie rakhis on their wrists. But, this year, the festival is not going to be the same. With the pandemic-induced lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms still in place, many siblings won't be able to celebrate it with much fanfare.

Instead of celebrating the festival like before and tying the rakhi on brother’s wrist, many have resorted to sending Rakhi by couriers. Even gifts will be sent via e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, or via digital wallets like Google Pay, Paytm, etc. this year. Many have even opted for sending shagun online.