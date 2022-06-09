Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Elections to 16 seats in 4 states tomorrow

Haryana Cong MLAs leave Raipur resort, to reach Chandigarh hours before RS polls
The Haryana Congress MLAs have left a resort in Chattisgarh's Raipur and are expected to reach just hours before the polling for the Rajya Sabha elections begins on Friday, sources told news agency PTI said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the ruling BJP-JJP MLAs remain lodged at a resort in Chandigarh for the second day as the contest for one of the two seats going to the polls sharpened.
The Congress had shifted its MLAs to Raipur a week ago fearing poaching of its legislators. Sources said they left the resort there on Thursday evening and are expected to reach Chandigarh a few hours later.
While the BJP with 40 MLAs has sufficient votes to win one seat, the contest has spiced up for the second seat with entry of media baron Kartikeya Sharma, an Independent candidate who is backed by the BJP-JJP combine. He is also supported by Independents and Gopal Kanda, lone MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party.
A candidate needs 31 votes to win the elections.
Karnataka: Cong & JDS fail to strike deal, tight contest for 4th seat
As the stage is set for Rajya Sabha polls for four seats from Karnataka on Friday, suspense continues over the outcome of the fourth seat, to which all three political parties are contenders, despite none of them having adequate number of votes to win it.
The ruling BJP appeared confident of winning the three seats it is contesting in, and made final efforts to ensure all its votes are intact and get cast validly, by holding a mock voting exercise and a dinner meeting for legislators, hosted by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, one of the candidates.
Interesting turn of events took place in the opposition camp, as top leaders of Congress and JD(S) tried to reach out to MLAs of each other, with talks between them to forge some kind of a formal understanding reaching a deadlock, as both parties firmly stuck to their stand.
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy had made an offer to trade second preference votes with the Congress and to "start afresh" by forgetting the past between the two political outfits, but the grand old party made it clear to the regional party that it was now time for it to return the favour, pointing out that former PM H D Deve Gowda got election to RS last time with its support in June 2020.
Rajasthan: Contest for fourth seat spices up
The stage is set for the elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Friday, with the ruling Congress in a position to win two seats and the Opposition BJP one.
However, the contest for the fourth seat spiced up after media baron Subhash Chandra filed his papers as an Independent candidate.
He is backed by the BJP and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), and despite having the support of 33 MLAs of both parities needs eight more votes. A candidate requires 41 votes for victory.
On the other hand, the Congress is claiming the support of 126 MLAs, exuding confidence of winning three seats but it needs the backing of Independent legislators and those of other parties to win a third seat.
The Congress currently has 108 legislators in the 200-member state Assembly and needs 123 votes to win three seats. The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) with two MLAs has extended support to the ruling party.
The party is also claiming the support of 13 Independents and one Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA, who is currently a state minister.
Fearing horse-trading, the Congress on June 2 shifted its MLAs and some of the Independent legislators supporting it to an Udaipur resort. They are expected to return Jaipur on Thursday, a day ahead of the polling.
Meanwhile, the BJP too shifted its MLAs to a Jaipur hotel in the name of a "training camp". The BJP has also given a complaint to the Election Commission of India and Enforcement Directorate accusing the Congress of horse trading.
Maharashtra Rajya Sabha elections: On eve of polling, parties hold meetings to fine-tune strategy
Political parties in Maharashtra are engaged in hectic parleys to finalise their strategy for Friday's elections to six seats of Rajya Sabha from the state, being viewed as a platform for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies and opposition BJP to test their strength.
After more than two decades, Maharashtra will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for six seats. The polling process will start at 9 am and end at 4 pm.
The MVA allies - Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress - have shifted their MLAs to different hotels and resorts in Mumbai and they will be kept there till the polling process commences.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have been holding meetings with leaders of their respective parties here on Thursday and finalising the strategy for the polls.
The 288-member Legislative Assembly is the electoral college for the elections. But the total votes have come down to 285 since there is a vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke and a special court on Thursday rejecting the pleas filed by minister Nawab Malik and former minister Anil Deshmukh seeking a day's bail to vote in the elections.
State NCP president Jayant Patil said the party was upset with the court's decision.
"None of them (Malik and Deshmukh) are convicted. So by rejecting their bail plea, they have been deprived of their constitutional right to vote," he said.
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was found infected with COVID-19 a few days back, tested negative on Thursday. So he can now participate in the voting process along with other members of the Assembly. He was found infected on Sunday and was under home isolation since then.
Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP), Praful Patel (NCP), Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena) and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) are in fray for the six seats. The contest is for the sixth seat - between BJP's Mahadik and Sena's Pawar.
Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, NCP 53, Congress 44 , BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) three, Samajwadi party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti party two each, MNS, CPI(M), PWP, Swabhimani Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Jansurajya Shakti party, Krantikari Shetkari Party one each, and there are 13 independent legislators.
The quota for first preference votes to get an candidate elected has come down to 41. Congress and NCP have decided to transfer their second preference votes to Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar.
In the fight for the sixth seat, both MVA parties and BJP are banking on the 25 additional votes of smaller parties and independents. There are three ministers in the cabinet from smaller parties and independents.
The elections are being held through open ballot and state congress president Nana Patole will be the authorized agent for the Congress,m where the party legislators will have to show their vote to him before dropping it into the box.
Shiv sena secretary and close aide of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Milind Narvekar and Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai are likely to be the authorised agents for the Shiv Sena legislators, while NCP's Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare and party's state unit president Jayant Patil will be the authorised agents for the MLAs of their party.
BJP leaders Ashish Shelar and Chandrashekar Bawankule are likely to be the authorised agents for the party legislators.
Full list of candidates and seats going to polls:
Forty-one candidates were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from 11 states on Friday (June 3) at the close of nominations.
Among the prominent winners were former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhary and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.
With this, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka are set to witness a thriller as none of the candidates withdrew their candidatures.
The polling is to take place tomorrow for the remaining 16 seats.
Check out the full list of candidates and seats going to polls:
Maharashtra (6 seats)
BJP - Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik
Shiv Sena - Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar
Congress - Imran Pratapgarhi
NCP - Praful Patel
Tamil Nadu (4 seats)
BJP - Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, Lahar Singh Siroya
Congress - Jairam Ramesh, Mansoor Ali Khan
JDS - Kupendra Reddy
Haryana (2 seats)
Congress - Ajay Maken
BJP - Krishan Pal Panwar
Independent - Kartikeya Sharma (backed by BJP)
Rajasthan (4 seats)
BJP - Ghanshyam Tiwari
Congress - Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari
Independent - Subhash Chandra (backed by BJP)
