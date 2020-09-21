Rajya Sabha Chairman suspends 8 MPs for a week: Here's full list of the suspended members

This comes after Parliament Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan moved notice seeking suspension of unruly MPs for the rest of the session. The motion was moved and was adopted by the House.

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes as the opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the farm bills debated and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

Criticising the conduct of the members of the house, six ministers led by Rajnath Singh expressed pain and anguish over the incident. During the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Minister Piyush Goyal went to meet Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to brief him on the incident.

The opposition parties have unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for his "anti-democratic and anti-parliamentary conduct" in the passage of these Bills and the 12 parties will meet on Monday to decide the strategy.