'Rajneeti G*nd Me Ghusa Dungi': Viral Video Shows UP Female Cop Thrashing SBSP Worker In Ghazipur

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a woman constable hitting a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) worker in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. SBSP chief OP Rajbhar is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to reports, the incident occurred when SBSP workers, leaders and activists arrived at Ghazipur SP office to submit a memorandum.

In the 13-second long clip, the woman can be heard saying, "How dare you touch me... I'll shove your politics up your arse."

The incident took place in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where SBSP activists had gone to the SP (Superintendent of Police) office to submit a memorandum against AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali. However, during this time, one of the activists got into an argument with a female constable present there over some matter. Following this, the female constable unleashed a barrage of slaps on the SBSP activist.

The video of this incident is going viral on social media. However, it remains unclear why exactly the constable thrashed the leader.