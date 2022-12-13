Rajnath Singh in Parliament: None of our soldiers died in border face-off, issue taken up with China through diplomatic channel |

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, addressed the Parliament on the issue of Indo China border crisis. Addressing the Parliament, he said, "On December 9 in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector, PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change the status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped the PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their posts."

"In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I'd like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations." He said.

"This matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guard our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it." He further added.