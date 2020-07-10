Rajnath Singh holds discussion with South Korean counterpart over 'shared security interests'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday spoke to his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo over the phone where they discuss regional developments of 'shared security interests' between both the countries, an official statement from the Defence Ministry said here on Friday.

During the telephonic conversation, the ministers reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further promote defence cooperation engagements between the Armed Forces.

It was also agreed to take forward the agreements in the field of defence industry and defence technology cooperation between India and South Korea.

The two defence ministers also had discussions on issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Singh informed Kyeong-Doo on India's contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic.

The ministers finally agreed to work together to deal with the complex challenges posed by this pandemic.

Kyeong-Doo visited New Delhi earlier in February, this year, to participate in Ministerial level Defence dialogue between the Republic of Korea and India at South Block.