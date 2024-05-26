Rajkot Gamezone Fire: Death Toll Rises To 33; Petrol & Diesel Stockpile Blamed For Tragedy |

Gujarat: Death toll in the devastating Rajkot TRP Gamezone fire has risen to 33, and that number is likely to rise as the rescue operation is still going on. About 300 people were present in the gamezone when the fire occurred. Many are still missing.

Tragically, a huge number of the victims were minors, which threw a pall over the community. A significant and concerning element has been found by fire department investigations: a large supply of diesel and petrol kept inside the game area. The fire was further accelerated in intensity and spread by this hazardous storing.

Thousands Of Litres Of Diesel & Petrol At Game Zone

The game zone had accumulated over 2000 litres of diesel and 1500 litres of petrol, according to official reports. This enormous quantity was supposed to be used in racing automobiles among other rides. Large amounts of these very combustible materials produced a death trap that intensified the fire and made it almost hard for anyone inside to escape.

The terrible occurrence happened on Saturday when the game zone ran a campaign that drew a lot of families and kids by providing free admission to guests for just Rs.99, instead of the regular charge of Rs 500. The gamezone was operating in the area for the last four years. The offer, which was supposed to increase attendance, actually made the fire scene more congested and chaotic, which complicated rescue operations and raised the death toll.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire breaks out at the TRP game zone in Rajkot. Fire tenders on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/f4AJq8jzxX — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

The aftermath of the fire has turned into a devastating scene at the Rajkot Civil Hospital, where the slain have been brought. Because so many of the victims were charred beyond identification, DNA testing was required to identify them. The post-mortem chamber at the hospital is so packed that bodies have to be taken outside. Families in grief are gathered outside, waiting in agony for word and the return of their loved ones' remains.

Witnesses told of scenes of anarchy and anguish as the fire consumed the game zone. Although the petrol and diesel fuelled the fire's ferocity, which made it extremely difficult to contain, emergency services were dispatched to the site. After hours of firefighting, the fire was ultimately put out, but by then the damage was done.

The local authorities are now looking into how such a big amount of combustible materials could have been kept in the game zone, which ought to have followed stringent safety requirements. This terrible incident has brought to light major shortcomings in safety procedures and regulatory control. To stop future occurrences of this kind, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation has promised to carry out a comprehensive investigation and impose more stringent compliance regulations.

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: Fire officer IV Kher says, "The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We have not received any message of missing persons. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary… https://t.co/Gd9N1Pd8ka pic.twitter.com/v09kJcL0V3 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

The Gujarat government has issued a thorough aid package in reaction to the terrible incident at the Rajkot TRP Gamezone. Following the event, which has so far claimed the lives of 33 individuals, the most of whom were kids, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sent his profound sorrow. The Chief Minister's office has assured the relatives of the victims of support and a comprehensive inquiry into the tragedy.

The TRP Gamezone on Nana Mowa Road caught fire, resulting in the entire collapse of the facility and sending plumes of smoke visible from two to three km distant. Even though emergency services were called out right away, the extent of the fire made rescue efforts very difficult.

Ten people have been arrested in relation to the incident by the Rajkot Crime Branch in a quick response. Yuvraj Singh Solanki, the proprietor of the Gamezone, and Yagnesh Pathak and Nitin Jain, two managers, are among those being held. The Rajkot city Special Operations Group (SOG) police, who are presently looking into the circumstances and causes of the fire, made the arrests. To try to locate everyone who was there when the fire started, the police are also putting together a list of missing people. 35 to 40 persons were reportedly employed in the Gamezone when the fire started.

Fire Suspected To Break Out Due To Welding Works

According to initial police investigation, the fire might have started due to welding work being done on a shed inside the Gamezone. Presumably, sparks from the welding activity started the fire, which was made worse by the huge amounts of petrol and diesel kept on site. The fire was greatly stoked by this dangerous store, which spread quickly and ferociously.

The Gujarat government has also declared that the victims' relatives will receive financial support. This covers both short-term financial relief and ongoing support to enable them deal with the disaster's repercussions. The administration has also promised the people that tougher safety laws will be enforced in public entertainment venues in order to stop such incidents in the future.