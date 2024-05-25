Gujarat: 22 Including Children Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out At TRP Game Zone In Rajkot; Horrific VIDEOS Surface

Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At TRP Game Zone In Rajkot; Horrific VIDEOS Surface |

New Delhi, May 25: At least 22 persons were reportedly killed in a massive fire at a gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Saturday. The fire broke out inside the gaming zone in a shopping mall when it was teeming with children.

Police teams and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Sources said the owner of the gaming zone has been arrested. The shopping mall was inundated with crowds because of the weekend. The intensity of the fire was so fierce that smoke was seen billowing from the shopping mall from a long distance.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire breaks out at the TRP game zone in Rajkot. Fire tenders on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/f4AJq8jzxX — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

A couple of people are believed to be trapped inside the gaming zone where a rescue operation is on in full swing. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed the officials to prioritise the rescue operation and ensure immediate treatment for the injured.

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: Fire officer IV Kher says, "The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We have not received any message of missing persons. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary… https://t.co/Gd9N1Pd8ka pic.twitter.com/v09kJcL0V3 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

PM Modi React

The fire tragedy in Rajkot has saddened us all. In my telephone conversation with him a short while ago, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel Ji told me about the efforts underway to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those who have been affected. @Bhupendrapbjp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2024

"Instructions have been given to the municipal corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. Instructions have also been issued to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured," the Gujarat CM said.