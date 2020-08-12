Rajiv Tyagi passes away: Five facts about Priyanka Gandhi's close aide

Here are a few facts about Tyagi:

1. He was a Congress National Spokesperson and also General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. He was appointed as a Spokesperson alongside Syed Naseer Hussain, Pawan Khera, Jaiveer Shergill, Ragini Nayak and Gourav Vallabh in 2018.

2. In October 2019, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had appointed him as the party's media in-charge in Uttar Pradesh.

3. During the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Tyagi had also handled the media in Mumbai.

4. The 50-year-old had been a prominent figure on news debates, weighing in on many current topics. Incidentally, hours before his death, he had joined an Aaj Tak debate on the recent Bengaluru riots.

5. He had worked closely with Priyanka Gandhi on many occasions, and following his demise the Congress leader took to Twitter sharing a message. "The untimely death of Shri Rajiv Tyagi, spokesperson of Indian National Congress is a personal sorrow for me," she tweeted sharing a photo of the two. Gandhi said that the entire Congress family had suffered an irreparable blow with his demise. "Rajiv ji was a dedicated warrior. Heartfelt condolences to the family from all UP Congress," she added.