Hours after appearing on news debate, Congressman Rajiv Tyagi passes away

Less than three hours after he appeared on an Aaj Tak debate over the recent Bengaluru riots, Congress Spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi had passed away due to a cardiac arrest.
The news update was posted to Twitter by a few individuals even as others shared clips from his just concluded interview. It was later confirmed by news agency ANI. Reacting to the same, many officials have expressed shock and condoled his demise.
"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman and a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families and friends in this time of grief," the INC tweeted.
"What are you saying? OMG This is terrible terrible news. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues of @INCIndia .. have no words, just too saddening," responded Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi to one Twitter user.
"So so shocking..!!! He was just doing a show with @sardanarohit UNBELIEVABLE," wrote journalist Manak Gupta.
"Life is very uncertain," said BJP leader Sambit Patra who had also been a part of the Aaj Tak debate with him. Calling Tyagi his friend, Patra said that he just could not believe this.
Hours earlier, Tyagi had tweeted that he would be on Aaj Taj at 5 pm. There had been no new posts after this.
Further details awaited.
