Rajinikanth won’t allow BJP to dye him in saffron

Chennai: Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth, who announced his intention to fight the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, on Friday sought to distance himself politically from BJP stating that attempts to smear the “BJP's saffron colour” on him would be in vain.

“There are many who are seeking to smear me with BJP's saffron colour, just as they did with (ancient Tamil poet-savant) Thiruvalluvar. Neither Thiruvalluvar nor I would fall into this trap of saffronisation,” he told journalists in Chennai.

Rajinikanth's clarification came in the wake of senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan meeting him recently and urging him to join the BJP. Incidentally, the State BJP is headless after its president Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed Governor of Telangana. “There is no offer (from BJP).