Rajasthan: Woman raped by brother-in-law, cousins in front of husband

Jaipur: A 30-year-old woman was gang-raped by her ex-husband’s brother and some other relatives in Baran district of Rajasthan.
Rakesh Sharma, deputy superintendent of the Special Investigation Unit – Crimes Against Women (SIUCAW) said the rape has been confirmed and the victim’s statement was recorded before a magistrate on Monday. He said the five accused have been detained for questioning and will be arrested soon.
The incident took place on Saturday night near the Baran-Atru state highway, about 280 km south of Jaipur, when the woman was returning with her current husband and her eight-year-old sister after visiting a temple, said Sharma.
The couple were returning on a bike to the village around 10 pm when five men on two other bikes started following them.
They stopped the bike at an isolated spot off the highway. One of the men kept the minor girl with home while the other men took the couple to a field where they tied the victim’s husband with her saree. They then gang-raped the woman.
When her sister and brother-in-law did not return, the minor girl sought help from passers-by on the highway. Some people stopped and the girl recounted what had happened.
People informed the police and searched for the couple in the fields. A police team was also passing by after a meeting in Kota and stopped and helped locate the couple in a field. The woman was sent to hospital. Her medical examination was conducted on Sunday.
On basis of the statement given by the woman, a case of kidnaping and gang rape was filed at the Atru police station against her brother-in-law and four others.
The woman’s husband had left her as she was unable to bear a child. She and her husband have filed cases against each other in the past and those are also being investigated, said Sharma.