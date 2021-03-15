Rajasthan: Woman raped by brother-in-law, cousins in front of husband

Jaipur: A 30-year-old woman was gang-raped by her ex-husband’s brother and some other relatives in Baran district of Rajasthan.

Rakesh Sharma, deputy superintendent of the Special Investigation Unit – Crimes Against Women (SIUCAW) said the rape has been confirmed and the victim’s statement was recorded before a magistrate on Monday. He said the five accused have been detained for questioning and will be arrested soon.

The incident took place on Saturday night near the Baran-Atru state highway, about 280 km south of Jaipur, when the woman was returning with her current husband and her eight-year-old sister after visiting a temple, said Sharma.

The couple were returning on a bike to the village around 10 pm when five men on two other bikes started following them.