Rajasthan Woman Paraded Naked: 3 Arrested After Video Of Assault Goes Viral In Pratapgarh; Police Assures Strict Action

3 Arrested | Twitter | ANI

Pratagarh, September 2: Three people were held by the police after a tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, said the police on Saturday. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar confirmed the information. Along with the woman's husband, two other accused were arrested.

According to the police, the accused tried to run away after seeing the police. While escaping the police, they got injured. They are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Pratapgarh after which they will be produced in court.

Tribal woman was allegedly beaten & paraded naked

A tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her husband and in-laws in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said. The incident came to light after a video went viral.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, the incident took place on Thursday in the district's Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat under Dhariyavad police station limits in the Pratapgarh district. The victim was married a year ago. It is alleged that she had started living with another man in the village.

Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals Ahead. Please watch with discretion.

According to Pratapgarh DGP, Umesh Mishra, The in-laws of the woman committed this heinous crime. They kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. They were annoyed as she had gone away somewhere else after the marriage.

Woman was beaten up by her husband

"After the woman was kidnapped, she was beaten up by her husband who also stripped her and paraded her for about one kilometre in the village, the DGP said.

Earlier Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had posted on X " The ADG Crime was sent to the scene of crime immediately and we have instructed the police to take strict action against the accused in accordance with the law. In a civilised society there is no space for for criminals like these. The case will be sent to a fast track court to ensure speedy delivery of justice"

Opposition slams Rajasthan Government

BJP State President CP Joshi took on the Rajasthan governement for its lax attitude to crime against women. Posting on X he said " Today Rajasthan is ashamed..the fact that the government did not even know about this shameful incident in Pratapgarh shows why Rajasthan has become the number one state in crime and assault against women."

