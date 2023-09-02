Rajasthan: Tribal Woman Beaten, Paraded Naked By In-Laws In Pratapgarh; CM Gehlot Assures Severe Punishment After Video Goes Viral |

Rajasthan: A tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her husband and in-laws in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said. The incident came to light after a video went viral.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, the incident took place on Thursday in the district's Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat under Dhariyavad police station limits in the district.

"The matter came to the notice of the police on Friday evening after a video of the incident surfaced online. Shortly after, the district Superintendant of Police, the Inspector-General of Police and the SHO of the police station concerned along with other police personnel immediately reached the village," DGP told ANI.

The victim was married a year ago. It is alleged that she had started living with another man in the village.

Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals Ahead. Please watch with discretion.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the accused "will be put behind bars as soon as possible."

Police Share Details Of The Horrific Incident

Giving details about the incident the DGP said, "The in-laws of the woman committed this heinous crime. They kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. They were annoyed as she had gone away somewhere else after the marriage."

After the woman was kidnapped, she was beaten up by her husband who also stripped her and paraded her for about one kilometre in the village, the DGP said.

He added that, "Some of the women from her in-law's side were also seen involved in the incident and that all the persons accused in the matter would be arrested soon."

Mishra further said that the accused in the case will be arrested soon, adding that Chief Minister Gehlot has also given instructions to take strict action against the accused in the incident.

The Additional Director General of Police Dinesh MN will leave for the spot early morning tomorrow and will investigate the case further, he said.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar said, "Six police teams have been formed to arrest the accused."

CM Gehlot Assures Strictest Punishment

Reacting to the incident Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to 'X' and said, "In Pratapgarh district, a video of a woman being stripped naked by her in-laws has surfaced amid a family dispute between her family and her in-laws."

"The Director General of Police has been instructed to send ADG Crime on the spot and take strict action in this matter. There is no place for such criminals in a civilized society. These criminals will be put behind bars as soon as possible and punished after being prosecuted in a fast-track court," the CM added on 'X'.

Rajasthan BJP leader and Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi also reacted to the incident and posted on 'X', "Today Rajasthan is again ashamed. The administration did not have a clue about this female atrocity incident in the lower quota of Pahada Gram Panchayat of Dhariyawad Tehsil of Pratapgarh district. This explains why Rajasthan is ranked 1 in rape and atrocities against women."

Congress MLA from Dhariyawad Assembly segment in Pratapgarh district, Nagraj Meena, told ANI that he has directed the police to take immediate action in the matter.

"I arrived at the Dhariyawad police station as soon as I came to know about the incident. I have had a discussion with the District Collector and District Superintendent of Police on the matter. The incident that has happened has no limits for condemnation. The police will act promptly in this matter. I have already directed the police to take immediate action in this matter," he told ANI.

