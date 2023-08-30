Rajasthan Crime: 2 Dailt Youths Crushed To Death By Jeep In Kuchaman; 3 Detained After CCTV Footage Surfaces

2 Dailt Youths Crushed To Death | Twitter

Jaipur, August 30: Three suspects have been detained after two Dailt youths were crushed to death by a car near Ranasar village in Rajasthan's Kuchaman. Their bike was reportedly hit several times due to which the two youths died and one was injured, said police on Wednesday. Details about the suspects were awaited. The police HQ officials said the seriously injured youth has been rushed to Jaipur, and the senior police officials have also rushed to Kuchaman.

State govt has taken the killing of two Dalit youths very seriously

“In the incident, Raju and Chunnilal, residents of Bidiyad village of Parbatsar, died on the spot and the third youth, Krishnaram, was seriously injured," the officials confirmed, adding that the state government has taken the killing of two Dalit youths in Kuchaman very seriously and instructions have been given to arrest the killers by taking effective action immediately.

Police scanning CCTV footage

ADG Crime Dinesh M.N. left for Kuchaman on the instructions of Director General of Police Umesh Mishra. Top police officers of Kuchaman City, including IG Lata Manoj Kumar were present at the spot. Police were scanning CCTV footage of the entire area to find the accused.

Dalit youths crushed after an argument

Two Dalit youths were run over and another grievously injured shortly after they allegedly had an altercation with some unidentified men at a highway dhaba in Deedwana-Kuchaman district late Monday night. Police are probing CCTV cameras in and around the location to trace the accused, said officials.

The crash was deliberately caused

The accident fueled suspicion that the crash was deliberately caused. The crash was so horrific that the limbs of the victims were dismembered and were seen strewn along the Hanumangarh-Kishangarh Mega Highway, near Ranasar.

Vehicle still untraced

The unidentified vehicle that killed Rajuram (22) and Chunilal (24) and injured Kishnaram (30) remained untraced. Rajuram (22) and Chunilal (24) were from Bidiyad village, and Kishnaram from nearby Manglana. All worked as marble-fitting contractors.

