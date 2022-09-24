Rajasthan: Two sons of MLA arrested for taking bribe | Representative

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan has arrested four

people, including two sons of Thanagaji (Alwar) MLA, for taking bribes. Police have also recovered Rs 5 lakh taken as a bribe from Krishna Meena, the younger son of Independent MLA Kanti Prasad Meena. ACB took this action on Friday night in Jaipur.



During interrogation, Krishna Meena said that his elder brother, Lokesh Meena, had sent him to Jaipur to collect money. On this, the ACB team reached Thanagaji late at night with Krishna, where Lokesh Meena, Block Development Officer of Rajgarh Netram and Pradhan's son Jai Pratap were arrested.



Additional SP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said that the complainant had told him the accused were demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to get his bills passed. He was called to Jaipur to give money on Thursday night.

When Krishna reached Jaipur to collect the bribe of Rs 5 lakh, he was caught red-handed. During interrogation, he had also given the names of his elder brother, BDO, and Pradhan's son. Now the ACB team is further interrogating all four in Jaipur.