Rajasthan: Tribals Demands Separate 'Bheel Pradesh'

The demand to form separate Bheel state by merging 49 districts of 4 states of the country is gaining momentum. Regarding this demand, thousands of tribals from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra reached Mangarh Dham in Banswara, Rajasthan in the Maharally organized on Thursday. Many MPs and MLAs of tribal community also participated in this rally.

Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP) MP from Banswara Rajkumar Roat said "the demand for Bheel state is not new. BAP is strongly raising this demand for a long time. After the mega rally, a delegation will meet the President and the Prime Minister with the proposal to establish Bheel state.

This mega rally was called by 35 organizations of the tribal community the largest organization of the Bhil community.

There is a demand to establish Bheel State by merging 12 districts of Rajasthan, 14 of Gujarat, 13 of Madhya Pradesh and 6 of Maharashtra.

However the Rajasthan government is not supporting this demand.

Tribal Welfare Minister Babulal Kharadi said, "state cannot be formed based on caste. If this happens, then other people will also raise such demands. We will not send any such proposal to the Centre.”