 Rajasthan: Education Minister Madan Dilawar Issues Apology In Assembly Over His 'DNA Test For Tribals' Remark
Congress and BAP had boycotted Madan Dilawar in the House against his DNA statement regarding tribals.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has apologized in the Assembly on Thursday for his statement on DNA test of tribals. Dilawar was being boycotted by Congress and Bhartiya Adivasi Party on the issue. After Dilawar apologized, Congress ended the boycott.

As soon as the Assembly proceedings began on Thursday morning, Speaker Vasudev Devnani allowed Dilawar to speak for two minutes before the Question Hour. Dilawar said that I am a tribal. Tribals are the part of Hindu society and if my statement has caused pain to anyone, I apologize.

Congress and BAP had boycotted Madan Dilawar in the House against his DNA statement regarding tribals. Whenever Dilawar stood up in the House to answer questions or any issue related to education, the opposition used to create ruckus. The opposition was adamant on Dilawar's apology and had declared not to listen to Dilawar. 

Dilwar had sparked a controversy a few days ago by suggesting a DNA test to verify whether tribal leader and MP Rajkumar Roat is Hindus or not. Dilawar's statement came in response to the Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP) MP Rajkumar Roat's statement in which he refused to be identified as Hindu as he belongs to the tribal community

