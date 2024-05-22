 Rajasthan: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Shares Horrific Video Of Dalit Youth's Brutal Murder In Jhunjhunu; Blames PM Modi & CM Bhajan Lal
Rajasthan: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Shares Horrific Video Of Dalit Youth's Brutal Murder In Jhunjhunu; Blames PM Modi & CM Bhajan Lal

Rajasthan: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Shares Horrific Video Of Dalit Youth's Brutal Murder In Jhunjhunu; Blames PM Modi & CM Bhajan Lal

The accused liquor mafias filmed the incident on camera and made it viral on social media. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh also shared the video on his official social media account and slammed the Modi-Bhajan Lal Government in Rajasthan over the incident.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Shares Horrific Video Of Dalit Youth's Brutal Murder In Jhunjhunu | Twitter

Jhunjhunu: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that a Dalit youth was kidnapped and brutally beaten to death after being tied with a rope in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu. The accused liquor mafias filmed the incident on camera and made it viral on social media. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh also shared the video on his official social media account and slammed the Modi-Bhajan Lal Government in Rajasthan over the incident.

The incident occurred in Baloda village of Jhunjhunu District in Rajasthan on (Tuesday) May 14. It can be seen in the video that the youth's legs were tied and he was thrashed with sticks by two or three people.

About The Horrific Incident

Two people are seen holding the youth while another is seen hitting him mercilessly with a stick. The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Valmiki. He was abducted by the liquor mafia and taken to a mansion where he was brutally thrashed and killed.

Sanjay Singh Slams PM Modi & Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal

AAP leader Sanjay Singh shared the video on his 'X' account and said, "The truth of Modi-Bhajan Lal's double engine government. BJP needs 400 seats to end the reservation for Dalits, beat them, and kill them. Wherever BJP is, there is atrocity on Dalits. This heart-wrenching incident is from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. See how mercilessly a Dalit youth, Rameshwar Valmiki, was beaten to death."

Police Action

The police registered a case in connection with the matter and have swung into action after the youth lost his life in the incident. The police have reportedly arrested five accused after the video of the murder went viral on social media.

Read Also
MP Horror: Dalit Youths Kidnapped, Brutally Thrashed Over Old Rivalry In Morena; Video Goes Viral
article-image

Five Accused Arrested

The accused have been identified as Deependra alias Chintu Rajput, Praveen alias PK Meghwal, Praveen alias Baba Meghwal, Subhash alias Chintu Meghwal, and Satish alias Sukha Meghwal. There are reports that the accused are history-sheeters and have been involved in other crimes in the past. The case has been registered by Surajgarh Police.

