Rajasthan: Education Minister Madan Dilawar Sparks Controversy With DNA Test Remark On Tribal MP Rajkumar Roat

Rajasthan's Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar | X

Jaipur: Known for his controversial statements, the education minister of Rajasthan, Madan Dilawar has once again sparked a controversy by suggesting a DNA test to verify whether tribal leader and MP Rajkumar Roat is Hindus or not.

Dilawar's statement came in response to the Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP) MP Rajkumar Roat's statement in which he refused to be identified as Hindu as he belongs to the tribal community.

Education minister Madan Dilwar said "If BAP leader do not consider himself Hindu then his DNA will be tested. We can ask his ancestors. Some people here write the genealogy, they will tell.“

Expressing his objection to Roat's statement, the minister said that those who are trying to break the country and society will not be tolerated at any cost. Reacting to the minister's statement, MP Rajkumar Roat said that tribals will give a befitting reply to the minister.

“Madan Dilawar needs to check his mentality. Such language does not suit the Education Minister of Rajasthan as he is holding a responsible post. Dilawar ji, please tell what you have done for education in the tribal areas in the last six months while being the Education Minister. You have done nothing and to which the tribals will give you a befitting reply in the times to come.” said Roat.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara has also criticized the minister and said that the education minister is mentally sick, and his statement shows his intellectual disability.

Rajkumar Roat Is the newly elected MP of 'BAP from the tribal dominated seat of Banswara and had said that he is a tribal and follows a faith different from any religion including Hinduism.