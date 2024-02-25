 Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Takes Stand Against Alleged Conversion & Love Jihad In Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Takes Stand Against Alleged Conversion & Love Jihad In Schools

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Takes Stand Against Alleged Conversion & Love Jihad In Schools

Speaking to the media in Jodhpur on Sunday, Dilawar mentioned that action has been taken against three teachers in the school of Khajuri Odpur village in Kota district.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan's Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar | X

On the issue of alleged conversion and love jihad, Rajasthan's Education and Panchayati Raj Minister, Madan Dilawar, has stated that schools will not be allowed to become centres for religious conversion and love jihad.

Speaking to the media in Jodhpur on Sunday, Dilawar mentioned that action has been taken against three teachers in the school of Khajuri Odpur village in Kota district. These teachers allegedly wrote "Muslim" in the religion column of a Hindu girl, and students were reportedly pressured to offer Namaz.

Read Also
MP: Hindu Outfit Files FIR Against Nayanthara-Starrer Annapoorani For Hurting Religious Sentiments,...
article-image

Dilawar expressed concern, stating, "This is a conspiracy of religious conversion, and we will not allow this to continue. Schools will not be allowed to become a centre for religious conversion or love jihad. Whether it is a teacher or a child, action will be taken against them."

Recently, a case of alleged forced Namaz offering and religious conversion surfaced in the government school of Khajuri Odpur village in Kota district. In response to this incident, the Education Department suspended two teachers, Firoz and Mirza Mujahid, while the female teacher Shabana was removed from the school.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Takes Stand Against Alleged Conversion & Love Jihad In...

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Takes Stand Against Alleged Conversion & Love Jihad In...

Haryana: INLD State President & Ex-MLA Nafe Singh Rathi Shot Dead In Bahadurgarh; Video Surfaces

Haryana: INLD State President & Ex-MLA Nafe Singh Rathi Shot Dead In Bahadurgarh; Video Surfaces

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 25, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 25, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Viral Video Captures Reckless Car Driver Dragging Victim On Bonnet For 3 Km In Kaushambi In...

Viral Video Captures Reckless Car Driver Dragging Victim On Bonnet For 3 Km In Kaushambi In...

Videos: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Agra

Videos: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Agra