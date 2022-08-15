e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan: Trailer mows down pilgrims in Pali, five killed

The police are on the lookout for the trailer driver who fled the spot after the incident.

Monday, August 15, 2022
Photo: Representative Image

In a major accident that took place late Sunday, an uncontrollable trailer trampled 10 pilgrims in Rajasthan's Pali district in which five people have been killed. While three died on the spot, and two others died on the way to the hospital. Five have been critically injured and are admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur.

According to the police, the accident took place at Bandai Pulia-Dalpatgarh in Pali district, where a Bhandara was organized for the pilgrims of Ramdevra.

At around 1 am, a group of pilgrims of Bhilwara were crossing the road when a trailer, which came at a high speed went out trampling them.

There was chaos on the spot after the accident. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed the injured to Rohat Hospital and from there, they were referred to Jodhpur after giving first aid.

Three people of Bhilwara died on the spot. Seven were referred to Jodhpur hospital, of which two died on the way. The treatment of the rest of the injured is ongoing in Jodhpur, the police said.

An investigation into the matter has been launched and the search for the accused is underway.

article-image
