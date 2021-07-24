Rajasthan to see cabinet reshuffle next week? Days after Punjab overhaul, KC Venugopal's upcoming visit prompts speculation

The cabinet reshuffle, expansion and appointment of districts Congress president is likely in Rajasthan in the coming week. The speculations are intensifying as Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and in-charge general secretary Ajai Makan will be in Jaipur on Sunday and will meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Before leaving from Delhi Venugopal told media that he is going to Jaipur as he is the Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, although he denied the speculations regarding cabinet expansion and said "I have no information regarding this. I am going to Jaipur on an official visit".

Sources in the party said that he may be denying but his visit with in-charge general secretary Ajay Makan is suggesting that it is not a normal visit.

There was a strong buzz that after Punjab, the Congress high command will move towards Rajasthan as the issues here are pending for one year now and the in-fight in the party is getting serious as time passes.

The former deputy CM and leader of the dissident faction Sachin Pilot had indicated an action soon a couple of days ago while talking to media. He had said that we are hopeful that decisions will be taken in time on the issues that were raised with party high command. Besides this, the in-charge general secretary Ajai Makan during his last visit to Jaipur had also said that things are in progress. He had done marathon meetings with CM Ashok Gehlot in that visit, so now KC Venugopla’s visit is being considered very important and as per party sources, his visit may yield some good news for MLAs who are waiting for cabinet expansion.

It is to note that there are 21 ministers in the 30 member council of ministers so 9 new ministers can be inducted in it, although the sources in the party say that only 5-6 news ministers will be inducted in which one or two may be of those who had to resign last year due to their rebel act. Besides this, a reshuffle may also take place.

Meanwhile, the appointment of district Congress presidents is also pending for a year now and party workers are eagerly waiting for this. 15-16 DCC presidents out of 39 may be appointed in the coming week.