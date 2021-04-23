Rajasthan tightens curbs, no inter-dist travel, shops open for 5 hours

Jaipur

With Covid-19 cases spiralling, the Rajasthan government on Friday tightened curbs by allowing shops to open only for 5 hours and prohibiting inter-district travel by personal vehicles.

The new guidelines will come into effect from April 25 while inter-district travel is banned from April 26. Public transport will continue to ply but with 50 percent capacity.

The home department issues orders in this regard on Friday even as the state recorded 15,398 cases and 64 deaths on Friday. The cumulative cases are 4,83,273 and the active cases have crossed the one lakh mark and stand at 1,17,294.

In view of the grave situation, from April 25, all mandis, fruit and vegetable sellers will be allowed to open from 6 am to 11 am. Provision stores and grocery shops will also remain open from 6 am to 11 am on weekdays and from 6 am to 5 pm on weekends. Dairies and milk kiosks will remain open from 6 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm.

All processed food stores, bakeries, sweet shops will remain shut but home deliveries are allowed.

Weekend curfew from 6 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday will remain in place. Only essential services, hospitals, banking services, vaccination, industrial activity and railway station, airport and bus stands will be exempt from the curfew.

The government has decided that apart from essential services and a few offices all other establishments will remain shut. If an employee is found positive, the office will be sealed for 72 hours.

Private vehicles can fill fuel and gas at petrol pumps only from 7 am to 12 noon. Public transport, trucks and vehicles transporting goods can fill fuel up.

The timing for provision stores and shops selling essential items has been reduced to four hours.