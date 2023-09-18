 Rajasthan: Teacher Thrashed, Head & Face Blackened For ‘Molesting’ Girl Student In Ganganagar; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Teacher Thrashed, Head & Face Blackened For ‘Molesting’ Girl Student In Ganganagar; Video Surfaces

Rajasthan: Teacher Thrashed, Head & Face Blackened For ‘Molesting’ Girl Student In Ganganagar; Video Surfaces

The incident took place in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district where the student's family members have registered a case against the accused teacher Rajesh for allegedly molesting the 16-year-old student.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Teacher Thrashed, Head & Face Blackened | Twitter

Jaipur, September 18: A government school teacher accused of molesting a girl student was allegedly beaten and his head and face were blackened by the minor's family members, police said. The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident took place in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district where the student's family members have registered a case against the accused teacher Rajesh for allegedly molesting the 16-year-old student.

Teacher has also lodged a cross FIR against the girl's family

Rajesh has also lodged a cross FIR against the girl's family for thrashing him. Karanpur Circle Officer Sudha Palawat said that after knowing about the alleged molestation incident, the student's family members reached the school and thrashed the accused. They also blackened his head and face.

The matter is being investigated

The CO said a case against the government teacher was registered on Saturday while the teacher lodged a cross FIR on Sunday. “The matter is being investigated. No arrest has been made so far,” she added.

Read Also
Indore (WATCH): Kin Thrash NEET Coaching Teacher, Parade Him Naked For Molesting Their Daughter At...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Special Session Of Parliament LIVE: Crucial Union Cabinet Begins, Rajya Sabha & Lok Sabha Adjourned

Special Session Of Parliament LIVE: Crucial Union Cabinet Begins, Rajya Sabha & Lok Sabha Adjourned

Setback For NDA In Tamil Nadu As AIADMK Excludes BJP From Its Alliance, Future Decision Reserved For...

Setback For NDA In Tamil Nadu As AIADMK Excludes BJP From Its Alliance, Future Decision Reserved For...

Rajasthan: Teacher Thrashed, Head & Face Blackened For ‘Molesting’ Girl Student In Ganganagar;...

Rajasthan: Teacher Thrashed, Head & Face Blackened For ‘Molesting’ Girl Student In Ganganagar;...

Razakar Trailer Row: 'Will Talk To Censor Board, Police To Ensure Law & Order Isn't Affected', Says...

Razakar Trailer Row: 'Will Talk To Censor Board, Police To Ensure Law & Order Isn't Affected', Says...

Indian Woman Anju ‘Badly Missing’ Her Kids, Likely To Return From Pakistan Next Month To Meet...

Indian Woman Anju ‘Badly Missing’ Her Kids, Likely To Return From Pakistan Next Month To Meet...