Rajasthan: Teacher Thrashed, Head & Face Blackened For ‘Molesting’ Girl Student In Ganganagar; Video Surfaces

Teacher Thrashed, Head & Face Blackened | Twitter

Jaipur, September 18: A government school teacher accused of molesting a girl student was allegedly beaten and his head and face were blackened by the minor's family members, police said. The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident took place in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district where the student's family members have registered a case against the accused teacher Rajesh for allegedly molesting the 16-year-old student.

Teacher has also lodged a cross FIR against the girl's family

Rajesh has also lodged a cross FIR against the girl's family for thrashing him. Karanpur Circle Officer Sudha Palawat said that after knowing about the alleged molestation incident, the student's family members reached the school and thrashed the accused. They also blackened his head and face.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The matter is being investigated

The CO said a case against the government teacher was registered on Saturday while the teacher lodged a cross FIR on Sunday. “The matter is being investigated. No arrest has been made so far,” she added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)