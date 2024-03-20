Rajasthan: Stone Pelting At Shobha Yatra Sparks Tensions In Chittorgarh, 18 Arrested

Tensions erupted in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh after a stone pelting incident on a Shobha Yatra of Lord Charbhuja Nath late evening on Tuesday (19th March). The police have arrested 18 persons in connection with the incident. Section 144 has been imposed in the town by the district administration.

Details of incident

The incident happened in Pahuna village of the Rashmi subdivision of Chittorgarh district where a Shobha Yatra of Lord Charbhuja Nath was organised by the locals. According to reports, the accused protested against the procession and assaulted the people participating in it when it reached near a religious place at around 9 pm. The incidents of vandalising shops and setting vehicles on fire also took place around midnight.

Following the incident, a heavy police force was deployed in the area. About a dozen people suffered injuries in the attack while a person named Shyam Lal Chhipa lost his life The deceased had a shop where the incident took place and was also a heart patient.

The police have stated that the cause of death for Shyam Lal Chhipa was a heart attack that he suffered during the scuffle.

Taking to X, the Chittorgarh Police shared that the Rashmi police station has registered a case under relevant sections and arrested 18 accused. Adequate police personnel are deployed at the spot, and patrolling and monitoring are being done. There is peace on the spot. According to primary information, the death of one person was found to be due to a heart attack, the Police added.

Situation under control

District Collector Alok Ranjan said that the situation is under control. Some people had suffered injuries, and have been discharged after first aid. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and warned that strict action would be taken against those who disturbed the law and order situation.